Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has warned that his side must improve ahead of this weekend's visit of in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.

Pools put in their worst performance of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by an Ebbsfleet team who had failed to win any of their first eight matches.

There were some mitigating circumstances - the Fleet were buoyed by the arrival of new manager Harry Watling while Pools were unable to call on experienced frontman Gary Madine - but it was a decidedly disappointing afternoon for Sarll and his side, who were unable to build on their midweek win over Boston.

Ebbsfleet were good value for the three points while Pools rarely threatened an equaliser despite finishing the game with six forwards on the pitch.

Pools will need to improve as they prepare for two tough home games in four days.

It's been a mixed start to the campaign for Pools, who are just one point outside the play-offs but have already played all four promoted sides as well as Woking, Wealdstone and Ebbsfleet, who all flirted with relegation last season.

Only two of their first nine opponents are currently in the top half - Halifax are 10th and Yeovil are 12th - but things look set to get much more difficult for Sarll and his side as Pools prepare for two challenging home games in four days.

Pools are still winless at the Prestige Group Stadium and are set to welcome Dagenham and Redbridge this weekend before entertaining Rochdale on Tuesday.

Dagenham come into the game off the back of one of the most remarkable National League results in recent memory having knocked previously unbeaten leaders Gateshead off the top of the table in emphatic fashion, hammering one of the title favourites 7-1.

Of course, the scoreline alone will bring back bad memories for Poolies, who saw their side ship seven at the Heed in March.

After a stuttering start to the season for Dagenham, who were bought by prolific US investors North Sixth Group in the summer, the London outfit have started to hit their stride and have won their last two matches by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Rochdale, meanwhile, are 4th in the National League table following a strong beginning to their campaign under up-and-coming manager Jim McNulty.

Former Hartlepool frontman Rakish Bingham scored Ebbsfleet's winner at the weekend and so supporters won't be too delighted to learn that Josh Umerah, who spent the last two seasons with Pools, is set to return with Dagenham on Saturday while Devante Rodney, who made his professional debut in the North East, leads the line for Rochdale.

Manager Darren Sarll is determined to make the most of a free week as Pools look to put things right following defeat at Ebbsfleet and win at home for the first time this season.

"The great thing about us is that we have a blueprint and, when you have a blueprint, you can always come back to it," he said.

"You can readdress things and make sure you push those messages back into your training sessions.

"The big thing is to make it clear that the performance (against Ebbsfleet) was unacceptable.

"It isn't acceptable at this club - or any club I don't think.

"We'll refocus our minds and make sure something like that doesn't happen again."