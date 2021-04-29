The 18-year-old goalkeeper spent a week training with The Foxes earlier this month with the Champions League chasing side understood to be impressed and 'very keen’ to complete a deal.

Following significant interest from Chelsea last year, Young signed a new deal at Pools that will keep him at the club beyond the summer. As a result, Hartlepool would be entitled to a potentially significant transfer fee for a non-league side should a team look to sign their young goalkeeper.

But manager Dave Challinor expects the England under-19 international to remain at Victoria Park, at least for the time being.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Brad Young (photo: Frank Reid).

“Brad went and spent a week at Leicester and they’re very keen to get something done,” he admitted.

“It’s unlikely we’ll get anything done between now and the end of the season because of our situation with losing Ben [Killip] to injury.”

Young spent the first half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at National League North side Blyth Spartans and is still waiting to make his competitive debut for Pools.

"If anything happens with Brad, it’s something that will work itself out over the summer months,” Challinor added.

“If that’s the case then at least from a club perspective we know where we stand. If Brad does end up getting a move to a Premier League club then certainly from a recruitment standpoint and a model in terms of players coming through, it’s good for the club.”

