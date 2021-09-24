Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor gives insight into new contract delay

Dave Challinor has been on the brink of signing a new deal at Pools for the best part of the last month. A fortnight ago, it seemed a matter of days away from being confirmed.

Yet two weeks on, and we’re no further forward. If anything, the ongoing delay makes it seem as though a deal is getting further away than closer.

But the Pools boss was quick to play down the delay as he explained to The Mail: “As with contracts, the detail that goes into them is, ‘ridiculous’ is the wrong word but there's a lot of detail in there.

"There are things within a contract that I disagree with that I wouldn't want in there. There are things the club are adamant need to be in there, some things that are in all contracts.

"There are certain clauses that will be in there that certain businesses will have in there regardless which I'm not used to personally.

"It's going through all of those things and we're very close but every time I get a contract or the club gets a contract, it goes to the lawyers at the club, then to my lawyers so there's a bit of back and forth.

"Like I keep saying, we're very close and fingers crossed we get it sorted very soon.”

There is an expectation that Challinor will sign a new contract, it’s just a matter of when. It could come tomorrow, it could come a week from now, it’s just a case of ironing out those fine details.

