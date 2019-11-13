Dave Challinor on the touchline during the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park, Yeovil on Tuesday 12th November 2019. (Credit: Gareth Williams) ©MI News

After the disappointment of Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Yeovil Town getting called off at the 11th hour, players and fans would have been forgiven for feeling slightly sorry for themselves knowing that they’d have to do it again just a few days later.

But the end result was spectacular as a staggering three figure away following saw Hartlepool claim a convincing 4-1 win at Huish Park in what was Dave Challinor’s first game in charge.

And the new boss was quick to praise the supporters.

“Yeah [it underlines why I’m here] absolutely, I said yesterday that anyone who travelled here must be slightly mad and 101 of them it just amazing,” Challinor admitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For them to give up their time and money to come all this way to support us on a Tuesday evening in Yeovil and be part of what is a special win for us is massively pleasing.

“I wouldn’t say we took out or frustrations, we wanted to put in a performance and what I wanted to see was the characteristics required to win a game of football and they showed that in spades.

“Hopefully this is a good start for the players so that they can keep a run going, keep getting goals and keep pushing each other.