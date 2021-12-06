Hartlepool United will be in the hat for the third round draw which takes place this evening at 7pm on ITV following their 1-0 success over League One side Lincoln City on Saturday.

Lewis Fiorini’s own goal was enough to ensure it was a winning start to life as Pools boss for Lee who enjoyed a day to remember at Sincil Bank with almost 1,000 travelling Pools supporters.

It means Pools can hope for ties against some of the Premier League’s big boys who enter the competition in the New Year.

Graeme Lee is hoping for a Middlesbrough reunion in the FA Cup third round. Picture by FRANK REID

But for Lee, he has admitted he wouldn’t mind being pitted against Pools’ North East neighbours in tonight’s draw.

“I’d like a Middlesbrough tie if I could,” said Lee.

“Obviously it’s where I come from and where I’ve been, but everyone I’m sure would be happy with any of the North East teams, that would be nice.

“But there’s some big boys as well which we wouldn't mind coming along, it would be nice to get a special tie.

“We want a tie we can all enjoy but you still want to do everything you can to get something out of that game.

“I think we’ll challenge any team we get as long as we play how we can play and be aggressive, but Middlesbrough would be fantastic though.”

Lee spent over a decade on Teesside within the club’s academy where he was tasked with developing players for the first team before being given the opportunity of his dream job at the Suit Direct Stadium last week.

Lee watched on from the stands at Hillsborough on the day of his appointment as Pools booked their spot in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a win over Sheffield Wednesday with their reward being a home tie with Bolton Wanderers in the New Year and the Pools boss also gave his views on that tie.

“It’s a very good draw. It’s another very tough game but another exciting game,” said Lee.

“They’ve had their downs but they’re on the up again so it’ll be a very tough game.

“They’re coming thick and fast. But that’s what I’ve come for, for these types of games.”

