The Pools manager confirmed the 20-year-old winger is back in training with the club having returned on-loan from Championship club Millwall.

Burey completed 45 minutes for the Lions academy side against Cardiff City earlier this month with manager Gary Rowett insisting he could make a return to the North East if he came through unscathed.

And now the Millwall prospect has returned to Pools and will look to get back in contention among Lee’s squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Tyler Burey has fitted straight back in to the Hartlepool United squad following his return from Millwall. Picture by FRANK REID.

“He’s exciting and he’s got something different. He’s a bit of a physical stature, he’s got that little bit of a presence about him as well so it’s good and it’s exciting.

“I’ve seen a little bit of a response from the lads as soon as he came back in, and he fit straight back into the group again.”

Burey made a strong start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium following his arrival in the summer scoring three times in seven appearances in the opening weeks of the campaign.

But the winger has not featured since the defeat at Tranmere Rovers after suffering a severe hamstring injury.

Burey returned to parent club Millwall to begin his rehabilitation and Lee knows he will have to be cautious with the youngster when considering his return for Pools.

“It’s going to be difficult with him for the first few games because he’s had a hamstring injury so that’s got to be managed but I’m hoping he can make an impact straight away.”

