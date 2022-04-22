Carver, 28, became Lee’s first signing as Pools boss in the January window when he arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium for an undisclosed fee from National League North side Southport where he had scored 12 goals in 17 league games.

Carver has made 15 appearances since making the switch back into the Football League, having had experience with Accrington Stanley earlier in his career, but only six of those have been as a starter with the striker yet to open his account for Pools in front of goal.

Carver, who made his debut for Pools in the defeat at Bristol Rovers, featured from the off in both of Pools’ Easter defeats against Port Vale and Rochdale and gave a decent account of himself in terms of his endeavour and work ethic in defending from the front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Carver has worked his way back into the Hartlepool United side in recent weeks. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But with the striker having also struggled with an injury shortly after joining the club, Lee believes supporters may not see the best of him until next season after he gets a full pre-season under his belt.

“He chases balls and he makes balls effective for us and that’s why I always talk about moving the ball forward quickly,” Lee told The Mail.

“If we go forward quicker we’ve got people who are willing to chase that ball down and it brings us up the pitch.

“I’d like him to get a goal because it might then give him a bit more belief and add a bit more to his game.

Graeme Lee believes both Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver will benefit from a full pre-season with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“He needs a pre-season. The lad has come from non-league where he’s done fantastically well but at a level where he’s not training every day, he was just managing games really with his body and he’s come into full-time sessions.

“But there’s a few of them who need a pre-season, it’s the same with Omar really. I want a good pre-season into Omar because he hasn’t played a hell of a lot this season.