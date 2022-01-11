Carver arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium for an undisclosed fee from National League North side Southport as Lee looks to improve his squad in the final third of the field.

But the Pools boss remains hopeful of a deal that would see the return of Millwall winger Tyler Burey later this month.

Burey joined Pools on-loan from the Championship club in the summer and impressed in only a short number of games before being hit with a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for three months.

Burey, who scored three times for Pools earlier in the season, spent his recovery phase with the Lions before returning to the Suit Direct Stadium in December.

The 20-year-old came off the bench for Lee’s side in the Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield Town before starting for Pools on New Year’s Day in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.

But Pools were powerless to see Burey return to his parent club earlier this month after Gary Rowett recalled the youngster due to a number of COVID-19 concerns among his squad.

Rowett was forced into naming 15-year-old Zak Lovelace on the bench for the Lions' trip to Coventry City last month which led to him recalling Burey to assess over the coming weeks of the January window.

Burey came off the bench during Millwall’s FA Cup third round defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday but Pools boss Lee is hoping discussions can be had over where Burey’s future lies for the second half of the season.

“We’ve said that from the start that we want to try and bring in a little bit more up top. Will [Goodwin] has obviously gone back but Tyler we’re still in discussions to see about,” Lee told The Mail.

“Hopefully it’s not dead in the water that one and there might be an option. Millwall want to assess their squad so there’s still options and still things in the pipeline but we’re just trying to be patient.

“I keep saying it but what we do it’s not about rushing it’s about bringing the right ones in.”

