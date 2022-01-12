Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee remains optimistic over injury to former Sunderland striker
Graeme Lee remains upbeat about Jordan Cook’s fitness after the striker was forced off with an injury during Hartlepool United’s goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.
Cook made his first appearance for Pools on New Year’s Day since coming on as a substitute in the win over Northampton Town back in October when starting against the Latics but came off midway through the first half with a thigh strain.
It continues what has been an injury plagued start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium following his move from Gateshead in the summer.
The former Sunderland striker has made just five appearances in a Pools shirt but manager Lee believes the 31-year-old should return sooner rather than later.
“It's hopefully not as bad as we first thought. It’s a strained thigh. Hopefully it’s only a grade one which won’t keep him out for long,” Lee told The Mail.
“It’s been a week now so hopefully in another week or two he’ll be back in training.”