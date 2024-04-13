Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools had been heading for defeat after falling behind during their final home game of the season when the Daggers capitalised on a Nicky Featherstone mistake to take the lead through Antiguan international Dion Pereira in the 37th minute.

Phillips admitted he administered a "rocket" to the lacklustre home side at half time and Pools were much improved after the break, equalising just before the hour when Dieseruvwe slid Grey in to score his 12th goal of the season.

Between them, the two strikers have scored 35 goals in all competitions, with their 33 in the league accounting for exactly half of all Pools' National League goals this season.

And Phillips, himself a striker of Premier League pedigree, was delighted to see the duo dovetailing so well again on Saturday.

"Joe's a fantastic player," he said.

"We've kind of used Joe everywhere, he's played wide on the right and the left, in the 10 and up top.

"He's got the qualities to be able to do that.

"Mani is just an out-and-out striker, he's a more typical number nine.

"He has to deal with all sorts of things, players jumping all over him and teams doubling up on him.

"Joe's a clever footballer and the biggest thing he's got going for him is that desire to run in behind.

"We haven't seen that enough from the team this season. That has to come into this team, that desire, that hunger to run in behind and stretch defences.

"Joe gets his goal just from doing that.

"It was great link-up play, it was a great combination between the two of them, so I'm delighted.