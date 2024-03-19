From Mani Dieseruvwe remaining injury-free to Otis Khan providing a spark out wide, here are some of the things that could inspire Pools to pick up another six points and make sure they will be playing National League football again next season.
1. Keep Mani Dieseruvwe fit and firing
The obvious one. The frontman was rewarded for his fine form with an England C call-up and Phillips will be hoping he comes through unscathed. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Continue to keep it tight at the back
Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall have been central to Pools' recent defensive improvement so keeping them injury free would be a big plus. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Allow Pete Jameson to rediscover his best form
Jameson kept a clean sheet on his return to the side and it would seem prudent to stick with the on loan Harrogate stopper to see if he can build on Saturday's solid showing. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Continue getting the best out of Joe Grey
Grey was a big miss at the weekend and the versatile attacker will be desperate to get into double figures for goals before the season is over. Photo: Mark Fletcher