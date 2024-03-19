Pools aren't exactly staring down the barrel but the boss will be keen to make sure of survival so that he can start planning for next season.Pools aren't exactly staring down the barrel but the boss will be keen to make sure of survival so that he can start planning for next season.
Pools aren't exactly staring down the barrel but the boss will be keen to make sure of survival so that he can start planning for next season.

Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips is targetting six points to guarantee his side's National League status - here's what Pools will need to do to secure them

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has said he thinks 54 points will make sure of survival in the National League this season – take a look at what Pools might be hoping for to help them get there.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT

From Mani Dieseruvwe remaining injury-free to Otis Khan providing a spark out wide, here are some of the things that could inspire Pools to pick up another six points and make sure they will be playing National League football again next season.

The obvious one. The frontman was rewarded for his fine form with an England C call-up and Phillips will be hoping he comes through unscathed.

1. Keep Mani Dieseruvwe fit and firing

The obvious one. The frontman was rewarded for his fine form with an England C call-up and Phillips will be hoping he comes through unscathed. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall have been central to Pools' recent defensive improvement so keeping them injury free would be a big plus.

2. Continue to keep it tight at the back

Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall have been central to Pools' recent defensive improvement so keeping them injury free would be a big plus. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Jameson kept a clean sheet on his return to the side and it would seem prudent to stick with the on loan Harrogate stopper to see if he can build on Saturday's solid showing.

3. Allow Pete Jameson to rediscover his best form

Jameson kept a clean sheet on his return to the side and it would seem prudent to stick with the on loan Harrogate stopper to see if he can build on Saturday's solid showing. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Grey was a big miss at the weekend and the versatile attacker will be desperate to get into double figures for goals before the season is over.

4. Continue getting the best out of Joe Grey

Grey was a big miss at the weekend and the versatile attacker will be desperate to get into double figures for goals before the season is over. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Kevin PhillipsNational League