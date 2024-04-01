Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home side dominated the opening exchanges, albeit without posing too much of a goal threat other than when Cian Hayes' deep cross cannoned off the bar, but the contest swung in the visitors' favour when Mitchell was given his marching orders in the 37th minute.

The Grenada international flew into a challenge with Tom Parkes that left the experienced defender on the deck and apparently in pain, although Rochdale were incensed when the referee decided to send the former Notts County striker off.

The decision allowed Pools to gain control of the ball and, after Joe Grey acrobatically fired them in front after 65 minutes, looked to have decisively altered the game in favour of Kevin Phillips and his side.

The Pools boss felt that, when he saw the incident live, referee Richard Eley was right to send Rochdale striker Kairo Mitchell off.

However, Rochdale rallied and when Devante Rodney stole in to score a 95th minute equaliser, the reaction from the bench as well as the supporters suggested that they felt justice had been done.

And while Phillips admitted it was a stroke of good fortune for his side, he stopped short of suggesting the referee had made a mistake and said that, when he saw it live, he felt it was a red card.

"For me, from where I was, I haven't watched it back but it looked a naughty one, it looked like a striker's challenge," he said.

"His leg was straight and his studs were up.

"The ref was there and I think you saw in his reaction straight away, he sprinted over and I think he'd clearly made his mind up.

"Their bench were saying that it wasn't a red and, until I look at it back, I can't really judge it.