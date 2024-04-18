Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 900 supporters are set to descend on Surrey, most of whom will be dressed as the Blues Brothers as part of their annual final away day fancy dress tradition, and the Pools boss has challenged his players to repay their faith with a strong performance to end the season.

With Dorking already relegated, and Pools safely ensconced in mid-table, Saturday's clash does not have much on the line for either side but Phillips is keen for his squad to end an up-and-down season on a high note.

As ever, the Pools fans have stuck with their side through thick and thin and Phillips wants his players to produce a final day display that rewards their unflinching commitment and dedication.

"We want to do it for the fans," he said.

"It hasn't been the season they'd hoped for and it's been a tough couple of years, but they've never stopped travelling in their numbers.

"We want to make the most of the feel good factor.

"I know what these players can do, I know what they're capable of, so for me Saturday is about the fans.

"We want to deliver a performance to make them proud, to send them home happy.