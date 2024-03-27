Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If Pools weren't looking over their shoulders before Tuesday night's humiliating 7-1 defeat at local rivals Gateshead, then they surely are now.

There are still five points separating them and the drop but the squad will have to show serious mental resilience if they're to bounce back ahead of a challenging bank holiday weekend, beginning with the visit of a Halifax side who have won seven of their last eight.

Phillips takes his team to Rochdale, who have taken 10 points from the last 12 available, on Monday and still have to travel to Maidenhead and Dorking, games which could become relegation shoot-outs if Pools continue their winless run this weekend.

The Pools boss wants change - and more pace in the side - in the summer, providing his team secure their National League status.

Pools likely need somewhere between four and six points from their final six matches to make sure of survival but, if their midweek capitulation is anything to go by, that is far from guaranteed.

Phillips is now facing the biggest challenge of his managerial career and admits he plans on making big changes in the close-season, providing Pools can recover enough to ensure their National League status.

"This is a real test now," he said.

"I've seen enough to feel that we can win two or three matches - if not four - between now and the end of the season to just get us safe.

"Whoever is here next season, for me it's a rebuild.

"I know what we need to challenge in this league.