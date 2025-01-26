Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence refused to use the difficult playing surface at the Prestige Group Stadium as an excuse for his side's lacklustre performance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Woking.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pitch, once one of the best in the country, has looked a little worse for wear over the last couple of seasons. Barnet boss Dean Brennan blasted the state of the surface following his side's goalless draw against Pools in November.

It didn't take long for the pitch to start cutting up at the weekend and there were a number of bobbles and awkward bounces as the game progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that Lennie Lawrence likes his side to try and play football and that Pools are a team full of technicians such as Adam Campbell and Nicky Featherstone, the challenging conditions are not ideal.

Lennie Lawrence refused to use the deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium as an excuse following his side's disappointing performance in Saturday's draw with 10-man Woking. Picture by Frank Reid.

The surface, which for a long time was a source of such pride, has developed into a bit of a sore point among fans and the issue has become more and more difficult to ignore of late.

While Pools remain unbeaten at the Prestige Group Stadium under Lennie Lawrence, Saturday's draw with Woking, who had defender Chinwike Okoli sent off 36 minutes into his debut, was a less than vintage performance from the home side.

However, the veteran boss refused to blame the surface for his side's underwhelming showing and conceded he was not sure what the club could do to redress the problem in the short-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That would be an excuse, it's the same for both teams," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"What we needed to do better was to move the ball from side to side and get Woking constantly moving. Then we probe and look for openings and think about getting decent balls in from wide areas. We tried, but we didn't do it sufficiently well enough.

"I don't know, we can't do anything about (the pitch) in the short-term, I don't know. It is what it is, so we get on with it."