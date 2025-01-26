Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence addresses concerns over deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium

By Robbie Stelling
Published 26th Jan 2025
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 09:14 BST
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence refused to use the difficult playing surface at the Prestige Group Stadium as an excuse for his side's lacklustre performance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Woking.

The pitch, once one of the best in the country, has looked a little worse for wear over the last couple of seasons. Barnet boss Dean Brennan blasted the state of the surface following his side's goalless draw against Pools in November.

It didn't take long for the pitch to start cutting up at the weekend and there were a number of bobbles and awkward bounces as the game progressed.

Given that Lennie Lawrence likes his side to try and play football and that Pools are a team full of technicians such as Adam Campbell and Nicky Featherstone, the challenging conditions are not ideal.

Lennie Lawrence refused to use the deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium as an excuse following his side's disappointing performance in Saturday's draw with 10-man Woking. Picture by Frank Reid.Lennie Lawrence refused to use the deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium as an excuse following his side's disappointing performance in Saturday's draw with 10-man Woking. Picture by Frank Reid.
The surface, which for a long time was a source of such pride, has developed into a bit of a sore point among fans and the issue has become more and more difficult to ignore of late.

While Pools remain unbeaten at the Prestige Group Stadium under Lennie Lawrence, Saturday's draw with Woking, who had defender Chinwike Okoli sent off 36 minutes into his debut, was a less than vintage performance from the home side.

However, the veteran boss refused to blame the surface for his side's underwhelming showing and conceded he was not sure what the club could do to redress the problem in the short-term.

"That would be an excuse, it's the same for both teams," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"What we needed to do better was to move the ball from side to side and get Woking constantly moving. Then we probe and look for openings and think about getting decent balls in from wide areas. We tried, but we didn't do it sufficiently well enough.

"I don't know, we can't do anything about (the pitch) in the short-term, I don't know. It is what it is, so we get on with it."

