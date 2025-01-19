"The process has been exhaustive and hopefully we'll get somebody in as soon as we possibly can.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has addressed speculation linking Pools with a move for former winger Tyler Burey.

The veteran boss confirmed that "funds have been made available" for Pools to strengthen their squad this month after both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini were sidelined through injury.

Grey, who has scored three goals in his last seven appearances, underwent a groin operation that is set to keep him out for around two months.

Mancini, meanwhile, was showing signs he was starting to get back to top form but pulled up in training and is now set to miss the next four weeks.

The winger, who scored three goals in seven games during a successful loan spell at Pools back in 2021, became a free agent this weekend after his contract at League Two strugglers Carlisle expired. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools missed Grey's pace and Mancini's invention as they drew 1-1 with National League strugglers Wealdstone on Saturday, losing ground on some of their play-off rivals and slipping back into the bottom half.

With Adam Campbell still sidelined and Kazenga LuaLua, who made his first league start for the club at the weekend, out of contract at the end of January, the need for a new recruit is more pressing than ever.

All of a sudden, Pools are looking light in forward areas and Lawrence knows his side cannot afford too many more slip-ups.

One name frequently linked with Pools this month is Tyler Burey. The winger enjoyed a blistering loan spell at the Prestige Group Stadium back in 2021 and made more than 50 Championship appearances for Millwall but has found things tough going in recent seasons, struggling to make an impact at Danish side Odense Boldklub, League One promotion-winners Oxford or League Two's bottom club Carlisle.

Burey became a free agent this weekend after his short-term deal at Brunton Park, where he played 11 times, expired.

While Lawrence admitted Pools were in the market for a new attacker, the 77-year-old refused to be drawn on whether or not Burey was on their shopping list.

"There are several players under consideration," he said.

"Joe (Monks, head of football) deals with all of that.

"The process has been exhaustive and hopefully we'll get somebody in as soon as we possibly can.

"Equally importantly, Adam Campbell's nearly ready and Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini will hopefully be back some time in February."