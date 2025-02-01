Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence insists he is not concerned by a potential surplus of central-midfielders.

Newcastle's Jamie Miley became the club's third January signing on Thursday after penning a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium. The 21-year-old's arrival means Pools now have six central-midfielders on their books. While some fans might think that's too many, especially at National League level, Lawrence is pleased to have some competition for places.

In truth, even the Pools boss probably feels as though he has too many options in the engine room. While Nathan Sheron, who who has started all 31 games this season, and Nicky Featherstone, who is set to make his 445th Pools appearance against Braintree on Saturday, have been the club's first choice pairing, the likes of Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace have found opportunities hard to come by. Hunter, probably third in the pecking order, enjoyed a run in the team while Sheron deputised for the suspended Dan Dodds but has only started one of the last four matches. Sloggett, meanwhile, hadn't started a game since late October, albeit he missed a number of weeks through injury, prior to Tuesday night's defeat against league leaders Barnet while Kieran Wallace has not made a senior appearance this season.

There have been some suggestions that Wallace, who played seven times on loan at Tamworth earlier in the campaign, could be set to leave on loan but as of yet Pools have not managed to engineer a deal. While Hunter and Sloggett will both still hope to regain their place in the side, neither did much to further their case in midweek as Pools were outclassed by Barnet's far more dynamic midfield three.

Lennie Lawrence now has six central-midfielders to choose from following the arrival of Jamie Miley, who signed on a permanent deal from Newcastle on Friday. Picture by Frank Reid.

So, while Pools, on paper at least, already looked to be well-stocked in the engine room, the club are hoping that Miley can add something different in the middle of the park. Although he only has very limited experience of senior football and managed just eight appearances at League Two Newport County in the first half of the season, the youngster was held in high regard at St James' Park and impressed for Newcastle's first team in pre-season, starting in their win over Spanish side Girona back in August.

"I think Jamie is a different type of player to what we've already got," Lawrence said.

"That's good, it gives us another option and we think it might help provide some more balance. We've got some decent midfield players. They're certain types of players, Jamie's a bit different. If we can assimilate his qualities into the team and the squad then that's going to be great for us.

"He's got to step up, but the trick is not to ask too much of him too early. He's got all the ability, there's no doubt about that."