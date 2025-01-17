Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence does not believe his side are under more pressure ahead of Saturday's trip to Wealdstone despite a video emerging of a training ground bust-up earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, a video circulated online showing two players involved in a scuffle during a training session at Durham's Maiden Castle.

Lawrence addressed the issue on Friday morning, admitting the incident was unacceptable and not a good look for the club.

Of course, a bad situation was made worse by the fact that the video leaked online, leading to speculation and concern among supporters.

Lennie Lawrence has challenged his players to produce a good performance on Saturday as they bid to put a difficult week behind them. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, the experienced Pools manager played down the issue and suggested the players involved had shaken hands.

While Lawrence declined to name the two players involved, he confirmed that the club had dealt with the incident internally and that he expected both to be involved in this weekend's trip to Wealdstone.

The unfortunate fracas overshadowed a positive start to the 2025 for Pools, who produced an impressive performance to beat in-form Oldham on New Year's Day and tied down Adam Smith and Tom Parkes to new deals.

The win over the Latics moved Pools to within three points of the play-off places ahead of a winnable run of games. Although Lawrence and his side are set to do lots of travelling, with four of their next five matches away from home, six of their next seven opponents are in the bottom half.

The 77-year-old will likely breathe a sigh of relief when the referee's first whistle blows this weekend and Pools can turn their attention back to their promotion push.

Pools will take on a Stones side who are just one point above the relegation zone despite a run of four league games unbeaten at home.

Lawrence will be reunited with a familiar face in Wealdstone boss Matthew Taylor. The Pools manager handed Taylor his professional debut as a teenager while he was in charge of Luton in 1999.

A win at the weekend should help Pools begin to put the training ground flare-up behind them, while defeat means even more fingers will start to be pointed.

However, Lawrence insists his side are not feeling any more pressure than usual despite a challenging week.

"Internally, we aren't feeling any more pressure than usual, no," he said.

"If we lose, people will automatically look at the incident and wonder whether it affected things. We have to live with that, we have to take that on board and we have to make sure we don't lose.

"We want what we've said to ring true, rather than it seem like we're just trying to paper over the situation.

"I don't think things have been affected, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

"We could play perfectly well and still lose. What won't be acceptable is a substandard performance. You can't demand a result as a manager, but you can demand a performance. That's the minimum requirement.

"We have to show that the performance has not been affected by the incident."