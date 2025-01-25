Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence conceded that his side need to start winning more games following Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with 10-man Woking.

With a number of their play-off rivals facing off against one another, it felt like Pools had a real chance to take a step towards the top seven.

However, Lawrence's side failed to make the most of their opportunity and remain four points outside the play-off places ahead of a difficult trip to leaders Barnet in midweek.

While Woking, who are now unbeaten in seven under new boss Neal Ardley, are certainly no pushovers, Pools will need to starting winning games against sides below them in the league table if they're to mount a play-off push.

Lawrence has challenged his side to start winning more games after Pools drew for the seventh time in 14 matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

Bolstered by the signings of Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who both started on the bench, the home side looked bright in the opening exchanges, pressing well and posing a threat down the flanks.

While Pools were not exactly banging down the door, the game looked to have turned when Woking's Chinwike Okoli, who signed on loan from Millwall on Friday, was sent off 36 minutes into his Cards debut after dragging down Mani Dieseruvwe as the frontman bore down on goal.

Kazenga LuaLua went close on a couple of occasions and, although the hosts had yet to ask too much of Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen, the son of Bolton legend Jussi, there was a sense that Pools would surely start to make the most of their man advantage in the second half.

However, the opposite proved true as Woking went ahead nine minutes after the restart when David Ferguson diverted Harry Beautyman's seemingly innocuous ball into the back of his own net. It was a difficult moment for the defender, who was unable to sort his feet out and turned the ball beyond Adam Smith as he slipped, but as Lennie Lawrence later pointed out Pools made a string of errors in the lead-up to the goal, not least when they allowed teenage centre-back Jokubas Mazionis, who was outstanding on only his second senior appearance, to carry the ball half the length of the pitch unopposed.

Pools responded well and drew level 10 minutes later when Luke Charman appeared to get the slightest of touches to Nicky Featherstone's free-kick, glancing the ball into the far corner to score his third goal of the campaign.

With 25 minutes remaining, Pools must have fancied their chances of winning the game but, other than when debutant Reyes Cleary clipped the crossbar from the edge of the box, the hosts rarely looked like scoring.

While Pools are still in touch with the top seven and moved up one place to 12th, it was a point that looks like doing little to bolster their promotion prospects and Lennie Lawrence admitted his side, who have drawn seven of their last 14 games, have to start winning more matches.

"It's still not dead yet. It's very simple - in the end, we draw too many games," he said.

"Eventually - and that's sooner rather than later - we have got to turn those draws into wins. We don't win enough games, and we don't score enough goals. At the moment, we're ticking along. Sooner rather than later, we need to win two games on the trot.

"We were on top - in fact, our best spell was in the opening exchanges, before the sending off - but we failed to convert our opportunities.

"After the sending off, we enjoyed much more of the ball, as you would do against 10 men, but they defended very well. I can't recall a game for a long time where we had so many shots and crosses blocked. Credit to them for that, that's what I'd have done.

"We played all our cards, brought the two new lads on, but to be honest, to be brutally honest about it, the longer the game went on the less we looked like scoring. We have to take it on the chin and move on.

"Our approach play was fine but we lacked some guile and creativity. In the end, their defending was better than our attacking. How many saves did their goalkeeper really have to make? They tried as hard as they could but you've got to show more attacking quality than we did to win the game.

"We're not built to overcome 10 men. When a team sits very deep, you need guile, quality and you need to be able to move the ball very quickly. Unfortunately, we just didn't do those things quite well enough. We huffed and puffed, we just didn't have the quality to break them down."