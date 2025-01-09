"To use an old-fashioned phrase, I can neither confirm nor deny it."

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence discusses a potential move for winger Tyler Burey

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted he could "neither confirm nor deny" whether Pools were interested in pursuing a deal for winger Tyler Burey.

The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent after Carlisle announced they wouldn't be renewing his deal when his short-term contract comes to an end this month.

Burey, whose deal at Brunton Park comes to an end on January 18, made 11 appearances for the Cumbrians and was deployed in a variety of different positions, including at wing-back.

Pools fans are hopeful their side might now move for Burey, who enjoyed a blistering loan spell in the North East in 2021.

Burey scored three goals in seven League Two appearances during an impressive loan spell at Pools back in 2021.

Signed on-loan from Millwall by Dave Challinor as Pools returned to League Two, the powerful attacker scored three goals in seven league outings, memorably finding the net in a thrilling encounter against Carlisle.

An injury in early September halted his impressive progress and although he returned to make a couple of brief cameos after Christmas, Burey was recalled by Millwall in January.

He went on to make 15 Championship appearances in the second half of the campaign, scoring twice, and played 26 games for the Lions the following season.

Burey signed for Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub in the summer of 2023 but made just six appearances before returning to England, signing on-loan for Oxford.

However, he once again found opportunities hard to come by, featuring five times during a frustrating six-month spell.

Following his release by Odense, he signed a short-term deal with Carlisle but is set to become a free agent again next week.

Pools are without influential attacker Adam Campbell, who is still some weeks away from returning following a groin injury, while former Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua has struggled to make much of an impact since signing in November.

Lawrence hinted Pools could be in the market for at least one new addition this month but refused to be drawn on whether Burey was on the club's radar or not.

"There will be all manner of names under consideration," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Who actually comes in the door is a separate thing, we'll have to wait and see.

"To use an old-fashioned phrase, I can neither confirm nor deny it."

