Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has vowed that his side will adopt a more front-foot approach when they travel to Braintree this weekend.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Lawrence was criticised for how he set his team up during Tuesday night's emphatic defeat at National League leaders Barnet, with the veteran boss sacrificing attacker Adam Campbell and starting with three defensive-midfielders. While there was no disgrace in defeat to one of the best sides in the division - indeed, Lawrence has backed the Bees to go on and win the league - there was frustration among fans at their team's negative approach. Pools tried their best to be resolute and difficult to break down and kept Barnet out in the first half but once their defence was breached by Ryan Glover's 51st minute goal, the visitors rarely looked like getting back into the game.

Supporters will certainly be hoping to see their side pose more attacking threat this weekend when Pools take on relegation-threatened Braintree. The Iron, who won last season's National League South play-offs, are in a decent vein of form and have picked up seven points from the last nine available but remain perilously close to the relegation zone.

Pools, who are winless in their last three games, are only four points outside the top seven but can ill-afford too many more slip-ups if they're to sneak into the play-offs. While the hardy 102 fans who made the long trip to North West London in midweek won't have been too surprised to see Pools sit deep and try to make things difficult for Barnet, supporters travelling to Essex on Saturday will want their side to take a more proactive approach. If Pools are serious promotion contenders, then they'll need to beat sides in the bottom half, even if this weekend's game is another long trip and their second of three matches away from home in succession.

Lawrence received criticism in some quarters for his defensive-minded set-up in midweek but the Pools boss has vowed to adopt a more proactive approach against Braintree on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Lawrence, who should have Gary Madine available again after the striker returned from a groin problem from the bench on Tuesday night, suggested that Pools will look to take the game to Braintree this weekend.

"Yes, it'll be a different approach," he said.

"There will be changes to the team again. There will be more of a front-foot approach. We want to give it a good go and show what we're about."