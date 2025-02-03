Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence says the decision to drop Dan Dodds ahead of Saturday's trip to Braintree was in order to manage the defender's workload.

Dodds was dropped to the bench for the first time since regaining his place in the side on New Year's Day. While he was excellent in the win over Oldham, the 24-year-old has been criticised by some fans for a lack of decisiveness in the final third in recent weeks. Blessed with natural pace and running power, the defender was a real threat in an attacking sense after signing for Pools from rivals Darlington in January 2023. Although he spent time playing on the right of a central-defensive three under John Askey, Dodds remained one of the club's most important players prior to suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury less than a month into last season. That kept him out for the remainder of the campaign but Dodds returned on the opening day of this term, playing 89 minutes of the narrow win over Yeovil in August. However, a hamstring injury saw him miss the next five weeks, making his second comeback against Ebbsfleet on September 14, and there's a sense among supporters that Dodds is still to rediscover the form that made him a fan favourite before his ACL.

Dodds, who has made 19 National League appearances so far this season, was a regular in the team until he was sent off during November's goalless draw with Eastleigh. Nathan Sheron, the only Pools player to have started all 32 matches this term, deputised with distinction at right-back and Dodds had to wait until the new year before regaining his place in the XI. However, after an underwhelming showing against 10-man Woking when he got into good attacking positions but failed to deliver the all-important final ball, Dodds was back on the bench for the draw with Braintree. Sheron, arguably his side's outstanding performer this season, was excellent again at right-back and coped well with the in-form Kyrell Lisbie, who came into the game with seven goals in his last 11 appearances.

Lawrence, who has made eight changes to his side in the last two games, said the decision was made in order to manage Dodds' minutes as he continues to work his way back towards full fitness.

Dodds had started the last four National League games but was dropped to the bench ahead of Saturday's trip to Braintree as Nathan Sheron lined up at right-back. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Yes, we wanted to manage Dan's workload, he's had a few serious injuries so we have to be careful," he said.

"We also wanted a slightly different set-up. Doddsy's very good at getting forward but we knew it wouldn't be about whether we could get forward or not, we knew we had enough attacking players on the pitch, it was about coping with their wingers in one-on-one situations. We thought Sheron was the best bet.

"I thought the defenders defended well and Sheron was very good, I'm pleased with him. No doubt Doddsy will be back in the side soon."