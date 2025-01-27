Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has suggested that Pools are still to make a decision on the future of veteran winger Kazenga LuaLua.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old signed for the club in November but didn't make his first National League start until two weeks ago, playing almost an hour of the underwhelming draw at strugglers Wealdstone.

LuaLua was in from the start again on Saturday and produced perhaps his liveliest performance to date, causing Woking full-back Tariq Hinds plenty of problems in the first half. However, the former Newcastle, Brighton and Luton star passed up a couple of presentable opportunities, blazing over from a promising position 10 minutes before half time, and was booked for diving at the beginning of the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LuaLua's arrival three months ago aroused the attention and excitement of the footballing world. The winger's long and impressive career peaked during a successful spell on the South Coast with Brighton and Hove Albion where he made more than 150 appearances as he helped the Seagulls win two promotions to reach the Premier League. LuaLua established himself as a cult hero in East Sussex thanks to his pace, skill and trademark backflip celebration.

LuaLua, who has made eight appearances for Pools since signing in November, is out of contract at the end of this month. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, he left Brighton eight years ago and has since had less impressive stints at the likes of Turkish second division side Genclerbirligi, Greece's Levadiakos and League One outfit Charlton Athletic, where he made four substitute appearances.

LuaLua has struggled to rediscover the form that saw him help Brighton win promotion to the top flight since arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium and has been reduced to three starts, including one in the FA Trophy, when he missed a penalty in the shootout, and five cameos from the bench.

Along with defender Matthew Bondswell, who has had even fewer opportunities in the North East, LuaLua's contract is up at the end of the month, meaning Tuesday's trip to leaders Barnet could be his last game in a Pools shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennie Lawrence's side moved to strengthen their options out wide last week with the signings of Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom, and Sam Folarin, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Harrogate Town. As the two new recruits settle in and get up to speed, LuaLua could be set to fall even further down the pecking order and Lawrence admits he will have a decision to make on the veteran wideman's future.

"He did alright, there's still a decision to be made there," he said.

"He got taken off in the second half, but as I've said to the players many times, it's nothing to do with them. Woking went ahead and we were chasing the game, I had to do something.

"He did alright, he works hard and he's a valuable member of the squad so we'll see what happens there."