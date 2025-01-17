"Whether that's a loan or a permanent, we'll have to wait and see.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools might look to add one new face this month.

Although National League clubs are allowed to sign players throughout the season, the January transfer window in the Football League means this tends to be a busy time.

While some teams in the fifth division are hoping to keep hold of their prize assets, others are looking to strengthen, often with loan deals for players higher up the footballing pyramid.

Leaders York have already made waves by spending a rumoured £350,000 on Wigan striker Josh Stones, while Barnet have welcomed Owen Evans from Cheltenham and Boreham Wood's Lee Ndlovu.

Manager Lennie Lawrence hinted that Pools could look to welcome a new face to the Prestige Group Stadium this month. Picture by Frank Reid.

Certainly, it's hard to see Pools doing similar business but supporters are hopeful they might bolster their squad as Lennie Lawrence's side close in on the play-off places.

All of a sudden, Pools are looking a bit light in wide areas.

Adam Campbell, although not a natural winger, is not expected back for another couple of weeks as he continues to recover from a groin injury while veteran Kazenga LuaLua has failed to make much of an impact and could be released when his initial deal concludes at the end of this month.

That means Joe Grey, Luke Charman and Anthony Mancini, who have all struggled with injuries in the past, have been left to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Pools have been linked with a move for Tyler Burey after Carlisle confirmed they wouldn't be renewing the winger's contract when it comes to an end this weekend.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Pools in 2021, scoring three times in seven appearances and catching the eye with his pace and potential.

While Lawrence insisted he "could neither confirm nor deny" whether Pools were pursuing a deal for the wideman, he admitted the club could look to welcome a new face to the Prestige Group Stadium this month.

"We might look to add one," he said.

"What I don't want is what we've had in the past where we've been scrapping and battling away against relegation and we've signed half a dozen players, some on loan and some on short-term deals.

"We're not doing that, the group's fine.

"Injuries are a factor, that might determine what we do.

"Basically, I'm looking to probably get one in.

"Whether that's a loan or a permanent, we'll have to wait and see.

"I'm not looking to change eight players."