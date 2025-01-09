Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence in bullish mood ahead of trip to Barnet
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pools face a daunting take against a Bees side who are unbeaten at home this season, winning 10 and drawing three of their 13 National League games at The Hive.
Even so, Barnet have only won two of their last seven matches in all competitions while Pools produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Oldham on New Year's Day.
Pools held Barnet to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in November, albeit the Bees had a late goal controversially ruled out and Lawrence's side will likely have to up their game this weekend.
Yet Pools have been heading in the right direction ever since Lawrence replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll, winning five and drawing five of his first 12 league games in charge.
Perhaps one of the most obvious and influential changes has been the mood within the squad, with the Pools players now seemingly brimming with belief.
"I'd like to think we'll go there with a bit of belief and confidence," Lawrence said.
"If we don't apply the same standards, if we don't work hard enough and cover as much ground as we need to, we'll lose. It's as simple as that.
"If we do the same things we've been doing in recent weeks, there is no reason we can't get a result."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.