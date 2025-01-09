Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence issues challenge to players ahead of tough trip to promotion-chasing Barnet
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pools are set to make the long trip to North London this weekend to take on a Bees side who have been almost-all conquering at home, winning 10 and drawing three of their 13 National League matches.
Pools have enjoyed a marked improvement under Lawrence, winning five and drawing five of their 12 league games.
However, one thing they've failed to do is take points off one of the top sides away from the Prestige Group Stadium, losing at both York and Gateshead.
Yet Pools have proven they're capable of mixing it with the division's best teams and will make the trip to The Hive full of confidence following a statement win over Oldham on New Year's Day.
While Barnet's home record is impressive, the Bees have only won two of their last seven matches in all competitions and Pools are themselves in a rich vein of form.
Lawrence is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting his side but the boss is determined to prove that Pools can match one of the National League's front-runners on their own turf.
"The barrier to overcome is that we haven't beaten one of these top sides away from home," he said.
"We went to Forest Green a while ago, we had a different shape and quite a few different players.
"We lost 1-0 there but it wasn't a disaster, it was quite close. Their substitutions changed that game.
"York and Gateshead, we've spoken about. We didn't give up, we scored some goals but we were second best.
"We've got to overcome that, we've got to do better.
"We're in a better place, we're better equipped for it, but we've still got to do it.
"Sometimes you can put in a good performance but still lose out on the big moments, then you've just got to hold your hands up.
"The first thing we've got to do is produce a performance to match them.
"We've got to do what we do as well as they do what they do.
"After that, let's see what happens."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.