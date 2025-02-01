Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence said he was left scratching his head after Pools missed a host of chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Braintree.

It could have been worse for Pools had debutant Jamie Miley not salvaged a point in the 96th minute, but it leaves Lawrence's side with it all to do if they're to make the National League play-offs.

Pools were wasteful in front of goal and hit the woodwork three times, while Luke Charman had an effort ruled out for offside. A combination of poor finishing, bad luck and the impressive Henry Gray in the Braintree goal meant Pools failed to win for the fourth game in a row, an unwanted record at such an important time in the campaign.

The visitors certainly didn't have it all their own way and struggled to adapt to a new shape in the opening 20 minutes. Pools made four changes from Tuesday's defeat to Barnet, when Lawrence was criticised for naming three defensive-midfielders in the same side, as they looked to adopt a more positive approach in Essex. Adam Campbell was restored to the side, starting along with Nicky Featherstone, who was making his milestone 450th Pools appearance, in a two-man midfield with lots of technical quality but limited ball-winning prowess. Gary Madine, so impressive of late, was also back in from the start while skipper Luke Waterfall, who was sent off after lashing out in the reverse fixture, was back in the heart of defence.

Pools boss Lennie Lawrence was frustrated with his side's wasteful finishing following their 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, Pools looked uncomfortable and uncertain in the opening exchanges and had Nathan Sheron to thank for keeping them on terms after the 27-year-old, who reverted to right-back after Dan Dodds was dropped to the bench, produced a heroic sliding challenge to block John Akinde's effort on the goalline. Luke Charman was the next to provide a telling defensive intervention, clearing Louie Annesley's header off the line.

Pools grew into the game and had the best chance of the first half when Reyes Cleary hit the post after Gary Madine played him through on goal. The visitors dominated large parts of the second period, with Cleary hitting the post again and Mani Dieseruvwe going close following substitute Sam Folarin's cross.

Even so, the hosts retained a threat on the break and went ahead 20 minutes from time when Jermaine Anderson rifled a low effort into the corner following an incisive counter-attack.

Pools started to run out of steam but rallied into six minutes of added time. Yet when Henry Gray saved from Cleary and Jamie Miley hit the bar, it started to feel like it wasn't going to be their day. That was when Miley, who looked neat and tidy after replacing Nicky Featherstone in the second half, rifled home a last minute leveller to send Pools back to the North East with a point.

While it was better than nothing and the late goal was a memorable moment for Miley, it felt like a game Pools needed to win and the play-offs are beginning to look beyond their reach.

"It's the same story. It's an extreme example of how things have been going. We went 4-4-2 and put a lot of attacking players on the pitch, more than we've ever done. The philosophy was that we needed to win, we were willing to take a chance," Lawrence said.

"The defenders did very well, the goalkeeper did very well. Often outnumbered, I can't knock them at all. The problem is at the other end.

"In my three months, I'm struggling to think of another game where we've had as many clear-cut chances. I haven't seen us dominate a game like we did in the first half for a long time. We created a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities. We had loads of crosses and we had seven or eight clear-cut chances. Yet we're dependent on a clean strike from young Jamie Miley in the 96th minute to get us a point.

"I've seen a lot of games. I'm struggling to think of many where I've seen such total dominance. You look at the lack of anticipation, the decision-making, the mis-hits and the blocked shots, it was very strange. The players are honest, they kept going, they kept trying and that's why we got the 96th minute equaliser. It wasn't our finest hour in front of the goal, that's a certainty.

"I'm scratching my head to be honest, but there we are. If you want to know why we aren't eighth, ninth or 10th and we are where we are, then that was it."