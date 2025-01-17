Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits he expects defender Manny Onariase to extend his loan with National League strugglers Maidenhead.

The 28-year-old made just four substitute appearances for Pools in the early weeks of the season and hasn't featured at all since Lawrence replaced the outspoken Darren Sarll in October.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge defender, who played 34 times for Pools last season, signed for Maidenhead on an initial short-term loan last month.

Onariase started three games in a row over the festive period but has been an unused substitute in the Magpies last two matches.

Onariase hasn't started a game for Pools since last March and is set to have his loan at National League strugglers Maidenhead extended. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, the centre-half might fancy his chances of regaining his place in Alan Devonshire's side, with Maidenhead conceding seven goals in their last two games.

It remains to be seen whether Onariase, whose contract at the Prestige Group Stadium expires this summer, has already played his last game for Pools.

With Tom Parkes, Luke Waterfall and Billy Sass-Davies all ahead of him in the pecking order, the defender appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements in the North East.

Onariase's initial deal at Maidenhead's York Road is set to expire on Saturday but Lawrence confirmed that the two clubs are working to extend his stay in Berkshire.

"I think that's on the cards," he said.

"It's ongoing, but it looks as though he will continue there. There will be an announcement made about that in due course.

"I like Manny O a lot, he's a good lad. As I said to him, at his age, he's got lots of competition here and I think it's important he's going to play.

"He more or less has done that at Maidenhead, and that's so important. Otherwise, he'll just join hundreds and hundreds of players at the end of the season who are out in the cold. At least he's got a foothold somewhere.

"I'd like to see him fixed up and doing well because he's a good man. The move was in everybody's best interests."