Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has revealed he won't stand in Kieran Wallace's way in the event of a potential loan deal for the out of favour midfielder.

Hartlepool United news:

The 29-year-old hasn't played a league game for Pools since February 2024 but made a rare appearance in the matchday squad on New Year's Day.

Since signing from Mansfield in the summer of 2023, Wallace has struggled to make his mark at the Prestige Group Stadium, sustaining a string of serious injuries.

Having made just 21 appearances last season, Wallace underwent surgery and captained a young Pools side to defeat in the Durham Challenge Cup in September.

The out of favour midfielder hasn't played a league game for Pools in almost a year and could be set to head out on loan again. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, he is yet to make a National League appearance for Pools this season and has spent most of the last three months out on loan at Tamworth, where he played six times.

Lawrence restored Wallace to the side during his first spell as caretaker manager but looks less inclined to do the same this time, with the defensive-midfielder an unused substitute on New Year's Day.

The likes of Nathan Sheron, Nicky Featherstone, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett all look to be ahead of him in the pecking order and it's possible Wallace has already played his last game for the club.

While Lawrence wouldn't rule out a return to the fold, he admitted he wouldn't stand in Wallace's way if a suitable offer to take him on loan elsewhere is tabled.

"If a loan comes up that's suitable for the club and is suitable for him, then he could well go out on loan again," he said.

"If not, he'll stay, he'll be part of the group, he'll train with us and he'll be used as and when we see fit.

"If a loan comes up and it suits all parties, then that's what we'll do."