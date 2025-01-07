Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence makes bold claim about Anthony Mancini's recent form
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Frenchman didn't start any of the first nine National League games under Lawrence but has been named in the XI in four of the last five outings.
The veteran boss, initially at least, appeared reluctant to put too much faith in the mercurial Mancini given his chequered injury record and occasional lapses of concentration out of possession.
However, an injury to Adam Campbell as well as a series of promising cameos from the bench means the 23-year-old has been given his chance in recent weeks.
After showing flashes of what he can do, Mancini burst into life on New Year's Day, scoring the winning goal as Pools beat in-form Oldham to move within three points of the National League play-off places.
At times, the attacker's dazzling display was reminiscent of the blistering form that saw him briefly become one of the division's hottest properties at the start of last season.
With Campbell set to remain sidelined as he recovers from a groin problem, Mancini looks likely to maintain his place in the side and Lawrence was full of praise for his spellbinding showing against Oldham.
"It was a very good performance," he said.
"As I've said to him, it's probably the best he's played for us since I've been here.
"It was the most productive that he's been and he deserved his goal.
"It was his third start on the trot - that's another record, I don't think he's started three on the trot since I've been here.
"His performance was, in my opinion, the best he's played for us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.