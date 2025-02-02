Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence believes Pools would have beaten Braintree on Saturday had Joe Grey been available.

The talented attacker, who has missed the last month following an operation on a groin problem, was pictured returning to training in the week. Along with Anthony Mancini, who is also sidelined through a groin injury, Pools have missed Grey's pace and invention in recent weeks. While Lennie Lawrence has moved to strengthen his side, signing Reyes Cleary on loan from West Brom, Sam Folarin for an undisclosed fee from Harrogate and Jamie Miley, who scored on his debut at the weekend, on a permanent deal from Newcastle, Pools have not been the same in Grey's absence. Pools are winless in their last four games and have scored just three goals in that time.

Grey was just starting to hit his stride following something of a barren spell under outspoken former manager Darren Sarll and had scored three times in his last seven appearances prior to going under the knife. Pools passed up a host of chances against Braintree, hitting the woodwork three times and having Luke Charman's goal ruled out for offside. Even so, there were times when Pools looked to be missing a link between the front line and the midfield, something Grey often provides to good effect, and Lawrence feels his side would have picked up all three points had the 21-year-old been fit.

"We've missed him a lot," he said.

Grey has missed the last four matches after undergoing a groin operation earlier this month. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I would say that if Joe Grey played, we'd have won that game. With the build-up and performance we produced, add Grey to that and we'd win. No ifs, no buts, we win.

"He's never been in a situation where he would have been presented with that many opportunities. Would he have increased our chances of winning? Probably."