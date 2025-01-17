Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has branded a training ground bust-up as unacceptable.

However, the veteran boss admitted he was confident it would not impact his side as they prepare to travel to National League strugglers Wealdstone this weekend.

A video emerged earlier this week showing, from a distance, two Pools players involved in a scuffle during a training season at Durham's Maiden Castle. A challenging situation for the club was made worse when the video leaked online, leading to speculation and concern from supporters who viewed the incident on social media channels before the video was deleted.

However, Lawrence was eager to play down the altercation when he addressed the press on Friday morning, suggesting it had already been dealt with internally and that the two players involved, who the experienced manager declined to name, had shaken hands.

Lennie Lawrence admitted a video that emerged earlier this week of a training ground bust-up was not acceptable but said he is confident it would not affect his side's preparations ahead of Saturday's trip to Wealdstone. Picture by Frank Reid.

The scuffle has overshadowed a positive start to 2025 for Pools, who beat Oldham on New Year's Day to move within three points of the play-off places and tied down both Adam Smith and Tom Parkes on contracts until the end of next season.

It will likely come as a relief to Lawrence when the first whistle blows on Saturday and attention turns back to the football and a potential promotion push for Pools. A win will go a long way to helping Pools move past the incident, which Lawrence conceded “wasn’t a good look” for the club.

Even so, the 77-year-old suggested he was confident it would not dampen the positive recent mood in the camp as his side look to build on their statement win over in-form Oldham last time out.

"It's regrettable, it's not an incident that's acceptable," he said. "It happens, passions and tensions spill over sometimes. "You let people cool down, I've spoken to the individuals and I'm satisfied that they're ok with each other and I'm satisfied that it hasn't affected the togetherness of the team.

"Everything is based on mutual trust and respect between the players, and between the manager, the coaching staff and the players. If that's fractured, you've got a problem.

"The first thing that I have to do is make sure that isn't fractured and I'm satisfied that things have been patched up.

"It's the era of social media, so these things get out. I'm not interested in a witch-hunt or whatever as to who it was. We have to deal with it, we have to accept that it wasn't a good look. I've dealt with it internally, and on we go. It's no excuse and it hasn't affected the preparation of the team for Saturday."