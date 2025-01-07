"We're going to have to do a lot of things but we've shown it is possible."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence believes the final two National League play-off places are well within his side's reach.

Pools have played themselves into promotion contention since Lawrence replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll, with the veteran overseeing five wins and five draws from his first 12 league games.

Pools produced one of their best performances of the season on New Year's Day to beat in-form Oldham Athletic and move to within three points of the play-offs.

York, Forest Green Rovers and Barnet, who have occupied the top three positions for most of the season, look set to compete for the title while Gateshead, who are fourth, are also in a strong position but have already lost a number of key players in the opening week of the January transfer window.

Fifth placed Oldham are still just about within reach for Pools but the Latics have three games in hand on Lawrence's side and so will be tough to catch.

Solihull Moors, who are sixth, are five points clear of Pools while Rochdale, who are currently occupying the last remaining play-off spot, are three points ahead of the chasing pack but have three games in hand on their rivals.

The likes of Halifax, who are level with Pools on 36 points, Altrincham, Yeovil, Eastleigh, Sutton and Southend are all also still in the mix and the fight for the play-offs looks set to be ferociously competitive.

Even so, Pools are right in contention and are one of the National League's most in-form sides.

Lawrence will be well aware that his side can ill-afford too many slip-ups but the experienced boss is confident that his team have what it takes to finish in the top seven.

"We aren't going to catch the first four or five teams because they've got too many more points than us," he said.

"You can never say never in football, but we'd have to win four or five on the trot to be in with any chance of catching the top four or five. That's a difficult one.

"Places six and seven, I think, are still available.

"We're going to have to beat Rochdale when we go there, they're in pole position.

"Solihull Moors are always going to be a threat and we'll have to beat them when they come to our place.

"We're going to have to do a lot of things but we've shown it is possible."