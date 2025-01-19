Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United were dealt a double injury blow over the weekend after both Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini were ruled out.

Speaking after Saturday's underwhelming draw with National League strugglers Wealdstone, manager Lennie Lawrence confirmed he expects the pair to miss at least the next month.

Pools were without the influential attackers for the long trip to Grosvenor Vale as Lawrence's side produced a rather pedestrian and one-paced performance as they lost ground on a number of their play-off rivals.

Although Luke Charman made a welcome return and Kazenga LuaLua was handed his first league start since signing for the club in November, Pools missed Grey's speed and Mancini's invention and were second best for large parts of the afternoon.

Pools were without Joe Grey, who has undergone a groin operation and is set to miss the next four to six weeks, and Anthony Mancini for Saturday's trip to Wealdstone. Picture by Frank Reid.

The injuries could hardly have come at a worse time for Lennie Lawrence after a video emerged online showing a training ground-bust up earlier in the week.

Although both their team spirit and strength in depth have been talked up in recent months, Pools looked a little light in attacking areas on Saturday while supporters have questioned whether the training ground altercation influenced their side's tepid performance.

Whatever the case, Pools will now have to cope without Grey and Mancini for the foreseeable future. Grey, who has scored six goals in 25 games this season, has been one of his team's most reliable performers while Mancini looked as though he was just starting to hit his stride and struck the winner against in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.

Lawrence confirmed that Grey had undergone a groin operation to resolve a problem that had been plaguing him for large parts of the campaign while Mancini was ruled out after pulling up in training.

The veteran boss told fans that "funds have been made available" to strengthen his squad and he'll be hoping Pools can move quickly to welcome at least one new addition. Looking at the league table, Lawrence will be well aware that his side cannot afford too many more slip-ups.

"We're a bit short of attacking options," he said.

"It is what it is. Joe Grey's had a groin operation, hopefully he'll be back in four to six weeks.

"Anthony Mancini hurt himself in training, hopefully he won't be quite as long as that.

"You have to get on with it. Funds have been made available so we'll look to bring somebody in who will complement the players we've got."