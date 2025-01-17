Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence refused to be drawn on whether he will stick with the 4-4-2 formation he fielded against Oldham on New Year's Day when his side travel to Wealdstone this weekend.

The veteran boss started both Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine alongside one another for the first time since he replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll as Pools produced one of their best performances of the campaign to edge past an in-form Latics side.

To an extent, Lawrence's hand was forced due to the absences of influential attacking-midfielder Adam Campbell, who was sidelined with a groin injury, and lively winger Luke Charman, who missed the game due to personal reasons.

Although Campbell is not expected to be back in contention until next weekend's visit of Woking, Charman's return should allow Lawrence the flexibility to revert back to his tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 formation.

Lawrence has favoured a lone striker in 12 of his 13 games in charge so far but started both Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine as Pools beat in-form Oldham last time out. Picture by Frank Reid.

The 77-year-old has started one striker rather than two in 12 of his 13 matches at the helm and he could well be tempted to leave either Madine or Dieseruvwe on the bench as Pools take on a Stones side who are unbeaten in their last four league games at Grosvenor Vale.

While Lawrence has vowed to field the 4-4-2 formation that worked so well against Oldham on New Year's Day again, he admitted he was keeping his options open ahead of Saturday's trip to Wealdstone.

"I'll have to keep that one up my sleeve," he said.

"The shape we went with against Oldham worked very well. It's going to be used again, it may be used on Saturday, it may not be. It's a good option for us, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Adam Campbell is probably the only genuine number 10 in the building. There are other forwards with different skill-sets, but he's a genuine number 10. That's a factor as well.

"We do have other options. We could deploy another advanced midfielder or we can think about tweaking the system."