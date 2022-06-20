Fullback Tumilty was part of Hartley’s Falkirk side during the 2017/18 season before moving on for spells with Morton, Dumbarton and Raith Rovers.
But the 25-year-old is a free agent having left the Scottish Championship side this summer.
And reports from Scotland suggest Tumilty could be set to link back up with Hartley once again with The Courier reporting a deal is close to bring the defender to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartley recently revealed to The Mail he would be looking to use his contacts north of the border having spent a decade in management in Scotland.
And following the arrival of another of his ex-players in goalkeeper Kyle Letheren, Hartley looks set to stay true to his word should a deal for Tumilty be made as he looks to bolster his squad this pre-season.