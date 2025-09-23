The Pools boss was delighted after his side returned to winning ways by beating rivals Gateshead on Tuesday evening. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was delighted with his side's performance after Pools ended a run of six games without a win by beating rivals Gateshead 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

There were times when it felt like the visitors were never going to end their recent barren run in front of goal at the Gateshead International Stadium, a notoriously unhappy hunting ground for Pools. Grayson's side, who dominated large parts of the contest against a Heed outfit that included his son, Joe, created a whole host of chances and should have been out of sight by the time Besart Topallaj at last broke the deadlock after 74 minutes. Goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, who might well have been disappointed with his role in the eventual winner, made a number of inspired saves while Cameron John hit the bar and Alex Reid had an effort cleared off the line. While, on Tuesday's evidence at least, Pools will need to sharpen up their finishing over the coming weeks, Grayson and his side will take positives from the fact that they created so many chances. True, the Heed, who look set for a season of struggle having endured a turbulent period on and off the pitch that saw many of their star players leave over the summer, have the National League's worst defensive record, but the more than 800 Pools fans who made the short trip must have been delighted to see their side attack with such purpose and intent for large parts of the evening.

It's been a frustrating few weeks for Pools, who were beginning to lose some momentum following a fast start to the campaign. Having picked up 10 points from the first 12 available, Pools failed to win in six matches and a lack of goals was beginning to become a bit of a concern; Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Aldershot was the fourth time in five games that Grayson's side had failed to score. While Tuesday's effort, the first time Pools had scored in 410 minutes of football, will by no means solve all their issues in the final third, it will at least take some of the pressure off ahead of a return to Victoria Park this weekend. The likes of Alex Reid, who is now without a goal in seven matches, and Danny Johnson, who passed up a couple of presentable opportunities after coming on as a substitute 14 minutes from time, will still, of course, be desperate for a goal of their own, but Pools do seem to have rediscovered a creative spark of late.

Whatever happens this season, Pools look like being able to build on rock solid defensive foundations after they kept a remarkable seventh clean sheet in 11 matches. While Gateshead were a threat throughout the evening, Harvey Cartwright didn't have a save to make until 10 minutes into the second half and wasn't called into serious action until added time, when he made a sharp save to deny Kain Adom. If Pools, who moved to within a point of the play-offs after returning to winning ways in midweek, can strike the right balance between their impressive defensive solidity and the need to create chances and score goals, then fans might well feel their side has a strong claim to be considered potential promotion contenders this term.

"I was really pleased, not just with the result but with the performance in general as well," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"We played really well on Saturday and we have been progressing in a manner that made me think we were going to get back to winning ways very quickly. Look, of course we knew we needed to win just to sort of stop the rot. Within that, the Brackley game was the only game where we've been really disappointing and didn't deserve anything. Tonight, we played some really good stuff with the ball, we were strong out of possession, we played a certain way to stop them from playing because they're still a good footballing team with good players. I thought it was a really good performance, the only thing that was missing, really, in the first half was a goal or two. We got into some good areas, we've just got to be a little bit more careful with our final pass, our final cross; we overhit things, or picked the wrong ones out. That's the difference sometimes, you've got to make sure that you're really ruthless and take care in the final third because it's such an important part of the game."