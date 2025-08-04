The Pools boss is hoping Saturday's defeat to National League North side South Shields will serve as "a kick up the backside" ahead of the new National League season. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson thinks Saturday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Shields will serve as a "kick up the backside" for some of his players.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a number of the players who are expected to be in the XI when Pools begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil this weekend started Saturday's game on the bench, it was nonetheless a dispiriting result and performance following what's been a generally really positive pre-season campaign. Pools were outplayed by a Mariners side that finished a lowly 17th in the National League North last season, albeit Shields are expected to do much better next term under the new management of the highly rated Ian Watson. Indeed, Pools allowed Watson's commitment to total football far too much time and space to breathe as the visitors dominated the ball, while the prolific Paul Blackett, who notched 22 goals in 41 games last term, was given the freedom of Victoria Park to score the decisive brace inside the opening 20 minutes. At the other end, despite starting with both Alex Reid and Danny Johnson, who are expected to lead the line in Somerset, Pools were a blunt instrument for the most part and Shields goalkeeper Jasper Sheik hardly had a save to make.

Although there is certainly no need to panic - after all, 90 per cent of the summer has been positive, with Pools winning five of their seven pre-season matches and welcoming 11 new signings - Saturday's game did perhaps highlight one or two concerns over the strength in depth - or potential lack of it - in Grayson's squad. There are question marks over the likes of Louis Stephenson, Jack Hunter and Sam Folarin, who all started at the weekend and endured indifferent seasons last term. While, on paper at least, the Pools starting XI looks to be among the strongest in the National League, fans know all too well that one or two injuries at inopportune times can derail a campaign when a squad isn't strong enough to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes, when you lose your last pre-season game when you've been undefeated, you can actually refocus everybody and give one or two people a kick up the backside," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"Of course, I want to win every game - I've said from the first game, when we played FC Hartlepool, that I've wanted us to have a winning mentality. Pre-season is a means to an end in terms of getting to where you want to be from day one to the end of it. I think we've done that with some good results and good performances. Overall, to have the number of players that we've brought in and to have gelled them as quickly as we have done, I can't complain about anything in that regard. Today (Saturday), what happened, happened but sometimes that adversity can give you a chance to refocus and reset your mind ready for an important day this time next week."