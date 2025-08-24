Pools have made an encouraging start to the new National League season, taking 10 points from the first 12 available. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is loving life in the North East.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools could hardly have hoped for a better start to the new National League season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches, keeping four successive clean sheets in the process. It would not be an understatement to say that when Grayson replaced Anthony Limbrick in June, returning to English football following spells managing in India and Nepal, Pools were a club in chaos. Potentially ruinous off-field issues had widened the rift between an already divided fanbase, the relationship between supporters and controversial owner Raj Singh was in tatters and Pools had lost ground on most of their National League rivals in the summer transfer window. So, when Grayson said in his first official club interview that he was determined to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the play-offs, more sceptical supporters might have been forgiven for baulking at the suggestion.

Yet four games into the new campaign and Pools have already laid down a marker in terms of their promotion credentials. Their raft of new defensive additions have hit the ground running, while goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the campaign, has hardly put a foot wrong. Ahead of them, familiar faces Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron have picked up from where they left off last term, while Jermaine Francis has made a strong start to his Pools career, impressing in attack and at wing-back. Although Danny Johnson has taken a little bit of time to get going, his strike partner Alex Reid has, so far, looked to have the makings of an excellent Mani Dieseruvwe replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesser managers might have allowed the size of the challenge at Victoria Park to overwhelm them; after all, of the 11 permanent managers previously appointed by Singh, only Dave Challinor has survived for more than a year in the role. Yet Grayson, with his calm, unflustered and pragmatic approach, has made a better start than Challinor even. True, there's a long, long way to go this season and Pools fans will be well aware of the dangers of getting ahead of themselves, but the initial signs have been very promising indeed. At this stage, Pools look to have the makings of a side capable of pushing for promotion.

"I'm really enjoying it," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"That's why I came to the football club, I like coaching, I like being amongst players and I felt that this was a good opportunity for me. Everything has been positive since I've come, we've worked extremely hard on the pitch and off the pitch since I've been here; that was one of the assurances I had, that that would happen, and that's been fully the case. We're only a small period of time into my spell here, there's a lot longer periods to go. We've got to keep working, keep being positive, keep learning and developing all the time. That's what it's about, for me personally but also for the players and the football club in general."