Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is expecting “another big test” against Boreham Wood this weekend.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have made a strong start to the new National League campaign, winning both of their first two matches at Victoria Park while salvaging a point at well-fancied Southend on Monday to make it five games unbeaten. For their part, Boreham Wood, who won promotion back to the National League at the first time of asking under charismatic manager Luke Garrard last term, will make the long trip up to the North East having made a decent start to the new season themselves. Despite losing to Rochdale on the opening day, the Hertfordshire side are unbeaten in their last three games, drawing 3-3 with Carlisle, expected to be amongst the promotion contenders having been relegated from League Two last term, beating Braintree before scoring a 93rd minute winner against Truro over the bank holiday weekend.

"They've had some good results," Grayson told The Red Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a newly-promoted team, they'll have wanted to get off to a good start to carry that positive, winning mentality into the new season. Full credit to them, they've recruited some good players, some good, experienced players. I know Tom White well, he's one of my son's best mates. (Jeff) King has been at York, he's been in and around it, and they've got a number of other players who have been good National League players and good EFL players. We know it's another big test for us, a different type of test, but it's one that we're prepared for and we're looking forward to."