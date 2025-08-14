Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson hasn't ruled out the possibility of more new signings.

Despite a slow start in the wake of off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools have had a productive summer and have welcomed 12 new signings. Despite losing both Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, and the influential Joe Grey, Pools have strengthened all over the pitch and look to have a squad capable of challenging for a play-off place. The likes of Alex Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 matches for a struggling Wealdstone side last season, and Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer at Football League level, have arrived in a bid to replace the goals lost by Dieseruvwe's departure, while Jermaine Francis, so impressive against Pools last term, and Matty Daly look set to provide the creative spark behind them. In midfield, Brad Walker has returned to add cover and competition to an already strong-looking engine room, while five new defensive additions allowed Grayson to field an almost unrecognisable back line for his side's National League opener against Yeovil on Saturday; while Tom Parkes, who was appointed club captain ahead of the new campaign, retained his place in the heart of the defence, Reiss McNally, Cameron John, Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj all made their debuts alongside him. The 12th and one of the most important additions arrived on the eve of the new season when goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City following a long and drawn-out search for a new number one that lasted almost the entire summer.

Eight of Grayson's new arrivals started Saturday's stalemate in Somerset, with only Parkes, Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron remaining from last season. While the Pools performance was more solid than spectacular, it was at least something to build on and there were positives to take from a hard-fought point at Huish Park. Harvey Cartwright, who had only trained with his new teammates twice before being thrown in at the deep end in the South West, celebrated a clean sheet following a confident debut, producing a number of important saves and commanding his area well. Ahead of him, Cameron John looked solid while Reiss McNally earned himself a place in the National League team of the week thanks to an assured showing. Wing-backs Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj, meanwhile, both impressed with energetic and determined displays. At the other end of the pitch, Pools are still waiting to catch fire; on a day when Mani Dieseruvwe marked his Rochdale debut with a match-winning brace, both Danny Johnson and Alex Reid drew a blank. Given the number of new signings still bedding in, it's no great surprise that Pools are still experiencing a few teething problems.

At this stage, it looks unlikely Pools will move to bolster their squad any further. After all, the likes of Adam Campbell, Sam Folarin, Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, who all would surely have hoped to be involved in Somerset, were left out of Simon Grayson's squad altogether at the weekend. Down the line, however, Pools could still move to strengthen, perhaps by making use of the free agent and loan markets, as they look to add more strength in depth to their ranks over the coming weeks and months.

"I think what I've got at this moment in time is I've got a group of players who are quite versatile," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I've got defenders who can play in various positions, I've got attacking players who can do the same. I'm happy with where we are, I still think there's a couple of positions that we might need to improve on.

"You've just got to be careful that you don't stockpile up players too quickly and others come available down the line that leave you thinking, we should have waited a little bit longer because you get a bit more quality. Ultimately, when that window shuts at the end of August in the EFL, there are players that aren't going to be involved too much that will come available and will be desperate for football. There are loads of free agents still knocking around now that all thought they were going to get some big, big moves and it hasn't quite happened for them. Other players will become available.

"Where I am at this moment in time is, I'm really pleased where we are with it. Do I think we'll still have room for improvement and get others in? Yes, but that will be about getting the right ones at the right time."