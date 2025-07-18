Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has said that Pools made "really good offers" to both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

The pair, who scored 38 goals between them in the 2023/24 season and bagged 24 last term, have both left Pools this summer to sign for National League rivals, with Dieseruvwe completing a switch to Rochdale at the beginning of the month and Grey sealing a move to York on Tuesday.

Pools had been eager to keep hold of both men and first entered into contract talks with the attackers at the turn of the year. However, their departures started to feel inevitable as the summer dragged on, with neither returning for pre-season training as talks showed no sign of progressing. Even so, Pools did what they could to keep hold of the pair, with Grayson meeting them separately the week after his appointment as manager while the club made what the new boss described as "really good offers" earlier in the summer.

In the end, it wasn't to be for Pools as Dieseruvwe signed for Rochdale, who finished fourth last season and made the 30-year-old one of their top priorities this summer as they look to push for a return to the Football League next term, while Grey joined a York side who missed out on promotion despite amassing 96 points in the 2024/25 campaign and are well-fancied to win the league this time around.

While it's true that finances might well have played a part in the pair's respective decisions - certainly, it seems as though no one can compete with York's impressive war chest - it would be reasonable to assume that there were other factors at play as well. Dieseruvwe said at the end of last season that he wanted the club's ambition to match his own, while a move back closer to his hometown of Leeds made sense for both the frontman and his partner. For Grey, who first signed for Pools in 2019, perhaps the chance of a new challenge and fresh start was just too good to turn down.

The fact that Pools announced the loan signing of versatile York defender Cameron John an hour before Grey headed the other way, completing a permanent move to the title favourites, has led some fans to suggest the deal could be part of a swap that in some way reduced the amount of compensation the Minstermen will be required to pay for the attacker, who made his debut at Victoria Park aged only 17. However, Grayson poured cold water on the rumours earlier in the week when he said the two deals had "nothing to do with" one another and that Pools first made contact with York over John's availability "two weeks ago", while a deal for Grey only materialised in "the last three or four days". The amount of compensation York will have to pay is now set to be decided by a tribunal.

For their part, Pools look to have made a strong start to their transfer business, with John becoming the club's seventh summer signing, following in the footsteps of Brad Walker, Reiss McNally, Jay Benn, Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Maxim Kouogun. There is, however, still work to do and Pools will need to recruit a new goalkeeper and a focal point up front to help get the best out of Johnson before the new National League season begins on August 9.

"I'm disappointed to lose Joe and Mani," Grayson said.

"They've made their decisions and we have to accept that - whether it turns out to be the right thing for the pair of them, we'll have to wait and see.

"I'd like to have kept them but these things happen and we have to move on.

"There's always that risk when you get into a situation where a player is out of contract. They're not the first players to have left on free transfers - there have been far better players than these two lads that have gone off on free transfers.

"They had the right to do what they did. We tried to keep both of them, we offered them really good deals, we made really good offers.

"I think Mani's decision was geographical as much as anything; he's based in Leeds and his wife wants to get a job there. Joe decided that York was the right option for him. York are going to have to go to a tribunal and I'm sure it will be costing them a few quid."

