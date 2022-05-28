Former Celtic midfielder Paul Hartley turned down an approach from Pools earlier this week, instead choosing to remain with Scottish Championship side Cove Rangers.

The news forced Pools to issue a statement with regards to their disappointment towards their dealings being leaked before also stating they were close to making an announcement on their vacancy after the dismissal of Graeme Lee over three weeks ago.

But that appointment might have hit another setback late in the week when Halifax’ Pete Wild was confirmed as the new Barrow boss.

Wild has been on the radar of Pools for some time, including last year following the exit of Dave Challinor only for the 38-year-old to remain with the National League Shaymen.

So just who do Pools turn to now in their hunt for a new manager?

Here at The Mail we take a look at who remains in the frame.

1. Simon Grayson Grayson has been heavily linked with the role and was the favourite to land the vacancy at the Suit Direct Stadium until last week. The former Leeds United and Sunderland boss remains in the frame with bookmakers however.

2. Michael Appleton Appleton is another who has seen his odds drift of late. The former Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United boss has been out of work since leaving Lincoln City.

3. Tony Mowbray Mowbray had been the early favourite to replace Graeme Lee with his exit from Blackburn Rovers all but confirmed. The former Middlesbrough manager ended his five year stay at Ewood Park at the end of the season but his potential return to management at the Suit Direct Stadium seems unlikely

4. Chris Beech Beech has remained listed in the potential candidates to fill the Pools vacancy but has been out of work since leaving Carlisle United in October. Beech made over 100 appearances for Pools as a player but a return to the Suit Direct Stadium seems unlikely at this stage.