Hartlepool United manager, Craig Hignett at the final whistle during the Vanarama National League match between Eastleigh and Hartlepool United at the Silverlake Stadium, Eastleigh on Saturday 28th September 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | Shutter Press)

A fine solo goal from Gime Toure put Pools ahead in the 12th-minute as they pegged Eastleigh back at the Silverlake Stadium.

But a failure to capitalise on their early dominance proved crucial as the Spitfires got themselves back into the game, with Danny Hollands heading in an equaliser inside the final 20-minutes.

“We started really well and should have been further in front which is probably the biggest disappointment for me,” Hignett admitted.

Daily flights from Newcastle to Southampton from £36.88 at flybe.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a great goal from Gime to set us off nicely but we couldn’t capitalise because he had their defenders all over down our left side.

“Home teams will always be better in the second half and we knew Eastleigh wouldn’t play like they did in the first half. We knew we’d have to stand up to something.

“Ben Killip made a great save from the penalty and we were fortunate to have one cleared off the line but other than that there wasn’t too much to be worried about.

“We knew they’d have possession and put balls into the box but we dealt with them really well.

“We conceded three here from set-pieces last season so their equaliser was disappointing. He’s made a run to the near post and we’ve got a man in that space who should stop him and a man marking who should stop him but he’s managed to run in and get a really good flick.

“We watched videos of them taking corners and doing the exact same thing so it’s nothing we haven’t seen and we should have dealt with it better, it was a lack of concentration.

“It was a tough game overall but there was nothing between the sides.

“It’s five without a win now so we’re disappointed because we’ve done enough to have won games.