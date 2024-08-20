Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey was delighted to have scored the winning goal in Tuesday night's battling win over Tamworth.

It was not a game that necessarily favoured the diminutive Grey but he worked tirelessly throughout the bruising contest and was a constant thorn in Tamworth's side.

His big moment came seven minutes from time when Nathan Sheron's reverse pass found him in space following good work from substitute Anthony Mancini.

Grey made no mistake, beating Tamworth's Jas Singh with a smart finish at his near post to decide the contest and help Pools maintain their impressive start that's seen them take seven points from their first three games.

"It was a good pass by Shez (Sheron) to be fair," he said.

"As soon as I cut in, I was always going to reverse it back to the front post.

"I do it quite a lot in training so it just felt natural - thankfully it went in."

It was the 21-year-old's first goal of the new campaign following a breakthrough season that saw him score 13 times last term.

Grey went straight to celebrate with the 268 Pools fans who made the long midweek trip to Staffordshire - it was a memorable moment, even if it did earn him a yellow card.

He said: "I didn't think that would cost me a yellow card - I wouldn't have done it otherwise.

"It was good, it was really good at the end there."

After a summer of change, Pools have made a fast start to life under new boss Darren Sarll, keeping three clean sheets in a row and rising to sixth in the National League table.

Supporters will, of course, remember what followed after Pools rose to the top of the table last August after winning four of their first five matches but there are suggestions that things might be different 12 months on.

Grey, who remains one of the first names on the teamsheet despite a whole host of new additions, feels the togetherness in the group has given them the edge so far this season.

"Everyone's really close," he said.

"It shows on the pitch - we've played three games and kept three clean sheets, that comes from the defence right through to the attack.

"You can really tell how close we are as a group."