Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone is relishing the prospect of seeing Pools fans don their flat caps for this weekend's trip to play-off chasing Rochdale.

Pools supporters have hit the headlines over the last 15 years for their tradition of travelling to the final away game of every season in fancy dress. From Stormtroopers to Smurfs, Bob Marleys to the Blues Brothers, Pools fans have made waves travelling the length and breadth of the country kitted out in weird and wonderful costumes to mark the end of the season.

This year, supporters are set to descend on Spotland wearing flat caps as Pools look to continue their strong end to the season. Featherstone, who has spent more than a decade at the Prestige Group Stadium and is therefore well-accustomed to the unique tradition, admits the Pools players can't wait to get a look at a sea of flat caps in the away end this weekend.

"As a player, I absolutely love it," he said.

The veteran midfielder, who is coming to the end of his 11th season as a Pools player, is determined to put on a good show for fans donning fancy dress this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It's something we really look forward to as a group and we've been looking at pictures and videos from some of the previous seasons.

"We had a really good turnout at Dorking last year. We've had a few really long away trips over the last few seasons but the fans have always made a fantastic effort.

"With it being Rochdale which is only two-and-a-half hours away, we're hoping for another good following. It's really important to us to give them something to shout about and put on a good performance."