Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan discusses busy pre-season schedule
Gavan Holohan is relishing Hartlepool United’s busy pre-season as they prepare for their fifth friendly of the summer at York on Wednesday evening.
The Irishman netted in Pools’ opening friendly against Billingham Town before featuring in the big wins at Shildon and Newton Aycliffe and starting in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough.
And with three friendlies still yet to come, Holohan is embracing the busy schedule ahead of the season opener against Sutton United on August 3.
“First and foremost, the games get your fitness up and there’s only so much you can do in training and the matches break that up nicely.”
Pools will travel to York on Wednesday (7pm kick-off) before hosting Sheffield United under-23s for the first 3pm Saturday kick-off at the Super 6 Stadium this season. Craig Hignett’s side then play their seventh and final friendly at home to League Two side Macclesfield a week later.
“I probably haven’t played that many games before in pre-season, so yeah it probably is the busiest for me,” Holohan continued.
“Seven, it is a lot of games but I think that’s a positive thing really because the more games you can get under your belt before the season starts so you can hit the ground running.
“We’ve scored a lot of goals and kept clean sheets, Middlesbrough was a big test but everyone seems fit and good to step things up a level.”