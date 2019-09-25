Gavan Holohan of Hartlepool United battles with Charlie Wakefield of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 24th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Irishman was utilised at right wing-back in what was only his third start of the season and was thankful to have Pools’ usual wing-back Peter Kioso who moved into a centre-back position next to him.

“It’s tough work, I have a new found respect for Peter Kioso and what he does week in, week out,” Holohan admitted.

“It was good to have him talking me though things next to me because it’s tough work.

“You have to be attacking and defending within a couple of seconds at times which isn’t something I’m used to but it’s better than not playing so I’m obviously happy just to be out there.

“It was a fair result in the end but we’re frustrated because we started well and if we had got that second goal or even held out until half-time at 1-0 then we probably go on and win the game. We just didn’t have the cutting edge to get the winner.”

Holohan previously played and got on the scoresheet as a wing-back in the friendly win over Carlisle United a fortnight ago.

And the 27-year-old built on that experience to put in a man of the match display at Victoria Park.

“Playing in the Carlisle game gave me confidence and it’s something I had going into the game,” he added.

“When I found out that’s where I’d be playing I just had to make sure I carbed up and got my energy in because it was going to be a tough shift having not played in a while either.

“I was happy to be on the pitch, it’s been frustrating enough because I want to play but I’m not naive because we’ve got serious competition so I’m happy to play anywhere.

“The crowd gave me a good clapping when I came off which meant a lot. I just wanted to make sure I went out there and gave a good account of myself.