Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan feeling positive ahead of Eastleigh trip
Gavan Holohan believes Hartlepool United can go down and give a good account of themselves at Eastleigh on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The Irish midfielder returned to the starting XI as a right wing-back in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield on Tuesday night and took some solace in helping to end the two game losing streak.
“We didn’t lose the game on Tuesday night, if we lose it’s completely different but we’ll prepare right for Eastleigh,” Holohan said.
“There’s no reason why we can’t go down there and get the three points. We’ll make sure we go down there and give a good account of ourselves.”
Pools have won just one out of seven home matches this season yet on the road they have amassed 10 points out of a possible 18 available.
And despite the 600 mile round trip, Holohan feels the side can take encouragement from their form away from Victoria Park so far this season.
“It makes the long trips even better when you get three points so that’s always the aim and it helps and it’s a good motivator,” he added.
“I suppose teams who come up to us play differently and try to stem the crowd and the atmosphere to make things difficult for us.
“Playing away, the emphasis is on the home team is to come out and play which gives us more space and opportunity to get our good players into the game, we’ve got a lot of pace which helps away from home.”