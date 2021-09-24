Holohan and his Pools side have made quite the start to life back in the Football League as they sit sixth in the table ahead of Saturday’s clash with Exeter City at Victoria Park.

The Irish midfielder has scored twice in his five appearances for Dave Challinor’s side this campaign including a standout out winner against Carlisle United.

Holohan has been a key part of Challinor’s side since his arrival in 2019 but the 29-year-old admits he owes teammate Jamie Sterry for September’s accolade.

“It’s always nice to win awards, and it was one of my favourite goals for the club, in a bit of a derby game. The Vic was bouncing that day.

“I owe a bit to [Jamie] Sterry, because I’d gone to show for the short throw, and he told me to go away and get into the box in the politest terms, and the guy’s just headed it down to me, and it’s all about getting it down and making good contact after that.”

Lead EFL judge Don Goodman said: “Failure to clear the ball from a long throw was fatal for Carlisle with Holohan waiting on the edge of the area.”

The former Sunderland striker added: “Make no mistake, there was still work to be done but Holohan’s chest control and sweetly struck volley into the top corner put his side into a 2-1 lead which eventually secured all three points for the Pools. A goal that deserved to win any game.”

